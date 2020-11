Authorities said the shooting happened at 1600 West 45th Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person was shot and killed Thursday night on the Northside of town, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the shooting happened at 1600 West 45th Street around 7:45 p.m.

The victim was found shot and died on scene, according to authorities.

If you have any information about this incident call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.