JSO: One person shot in Northside shooting

The shooting happened at the intersection of West 45th Street and Avenue B.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting on the Northwest side of town Tuesday night.

JSO says the shooting happened at the intersection of West 45th Street and Avenue B just after 9 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found one person shot with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident and ask if anyone has information, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1 866-845-TIPS, or email JSO at JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org.