JSO: Death investigation underway in Riverside after man found inside home

Police say they are treating it as an undetermined death at this time, but there are possibly some suspicious circumstances associated with it.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man in his 70s was found dead in a Riverside home Wednesday.

Police say around 4:19 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Federica Place in order to perform a welfare check on a house.

Police say officers breached the home and found a man unresponsive inside. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department later pronounced the man dead.

The man was described as in his 70s.

Police say they are treating it as an undetermined death at this time, but there are possibly some suspicious circumstances associated with it.

The man was last heard from Tuesday by someone who is known to him, police said. When they were not able to reach him, they called police.