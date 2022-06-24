JSO: Man expected to be OK after shooting in Arlington area Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Arlington area Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Around 9:41 p.m., JSO says marked patrol units responded to a person shot in the 3700 block of University Boulevard West.
Upon arrival, JSO found a man in his mid to late thirties suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This investigation is being investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit.
At this time, JSO says there is not believed to be a continued threat to the community and no suspects or persons of interest are believed to be outstanding.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office via:
• The JSO non-emergency number: (904) 630-0500;
• The JSO crime tips email address: jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org
• The Crime Stoppers hotline: 1-866-845-TIPS.