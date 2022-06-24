x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

JSO: Man expected to be OK after shooting in Arlington area Friday

The incident reportedly happened in the 3700 block of W University Boulevard.
Credit: WTLV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Arlington area Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 9:41 p.m., JSO says marked patrol units responded to a person shot in the 3700 block of University Boulevard West.

Upon arrival, JSO found a man in his mid to late thirties suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This investigation is being investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit.

At this time, JSO says there is not believed to be a continued threat to the community and no suspects or persons of interest are believed to be outstanding.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office via:
• The JSO non-emergency number: (904) 630-0500;
• The JSO crime tips email address: jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org
• The Crime Stoppers hotline: 1-866-845-TIPS.

RELATED: Senate passes landmark gun violence bill, House passage is next

RELATED: Update: Man accused of shooting 2-year-old boy in Brunswick has been arrested

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Update: Man accused of shooting 2-year-old boy in Brunswick has been arrested