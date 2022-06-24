JSO: Man expected to be OK after shooting in Arlington area Friday

The incident reportedly happened in the 3700 block of W University Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Arlington area Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 9:41 p.m., JSO says marked patrol units responded to a person shot in the 3700 block of University Boulevard West.

Upon arrival, JSO found a man in his mid to late thirties suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This investigation is being investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit.

At this time, JSO says there is not believed to be a continued threat to the community and no suspects or persons of interest are believed to be outstanding.