JSO: Teen shot at King Street apartment complex, expected to be OK

First Coast News was able to identify police activity at the Hollybrook Homes Apartments.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is expected to be OK after having been shot at an apartment complex on King Street area Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the incident happened in the 100 block of King Street at the Hollybrook Homes Apartments.

Upon arrival at the scene, police say they located a boy in his upper teens suffering from what appeared to be two gunshot wounds. One of the wounds was to his upper leg and another was a graze to his other leg, police say.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK, JSO says.

Due to the victim's treatment, police say he was unable to give any suspect information. JSO says this is an ongoing investigation.