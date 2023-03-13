Police, FBI looking for bank robbery suspect in Springfeild

Police say the incident happened around 3 p.m. at the Wells Fargo located at Main and 6th Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a man in connection to a bank robbery in the Springfield area Monday.

A man entered the bank, approached the counter, and presented a note demanding money to the bank teller, police say. JSO said the note contained written physical threat.

The bank teller complied with the demand for money and the man exited the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, JSO says.

There was no weapon involved and nobody was injured.

Just outside the bank, police say the suspect encountered an FWC officer who was working secondary employment at the bank. The FWC officer pursued the suspect on foot but eventually lost sight of him.

JSO joined the search and was able to locate several items of evidentiary value but did not locate the suspect.

Police say the FBI is also involved in this investigation.