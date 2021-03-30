JSO report describes efforts of women to help rescue man attacked at Soutside Blvd. Wendy's

The robbery happened just before 3 a.m. at the Wendy's located at 4453 Southside Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report released by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office describes the brave efforts of two women who helped a Wendy's employee during a robbery Monday morning on Southside Boulevard.

The robbery happened just before 3 a.m. at the Wendy's located at 4453 Southside Boulevard. The unknown suspect attacked the victim with what appeared to be a tire iron, JSO said.

During the attack, two females in a car, including one of the victim's co-workers, saw the victim running across the parking lot from his truck with the suspect close behind, the report says. The women told police they eventually stumbled into a group of bushes. The victim was able to escape when the suspect got caught in the bushes.

The women drove closer to the scene in an effort to help the victim, according to the report. The victim got into the vehicle through the driver's side door with the suspect chasing the car in an attempt to pull the victim out.

The report says the suspect got as close as touching the outside of the vehicle when one of the women told the suspect she called the police.

At that time, the suspect fled the scene south of Southside Blvd. in a black Cadillac sedan, according to the report.

First responders took the victim to the hospital for multiple lacerations and abrasions to the head, face and arms, the report says.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black male with a faded afro-style haircut. He was wearing all-dark clothing, police said.