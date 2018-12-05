The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in the shooting death of Jonathan Michael Rivera and has just released a photo of a vehicle they believe may be connected to the homicide.

The homicide occurred late Wednesday night in the 7500 block of Westland Oaks Drive.

Rivera was found dead from gunshot wounds inside of his car in the area.

He was a minor league football player and a father of three, according to previous reports.

For a decade, Johnathan Rivera was well known on the Florida Football Alliance scene playing on the River City Commandos and Duval Panthers teams.

