JSO releases new information on person responsible for deadly hit-and-run crash

JSO says their investigation has revealed that the suspect entered a vehicle described as a 2016 or 2017 silver Infinity Q50.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the driver accused in a deadly hit-and-run in the Murray Hill area on Sept. 11 got into a different vehicle when he fled the scene.

The crash happened at the intersection of Edgewood Avenue South and Roosevelt Boulevard Service Road. Police said the driver of a 2022 Hyundai Sonata, like the one pictured below, ran a red light causing the deadly crash, then abandoned the vehicle at the scene.

The victim in the other vehicle later died from their injuries, according to police.

Now, JSO says their investigation has revealed that the suspect entered a vehicle described as a 2016 or 2017 silver Infinity Q50.

Police say they are looking for a man around 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with low-cut hair and dark-colored clothing. Police initially reported the suspect may have entered a rideshare vehicle on Edgewood Avenue.

Story continues below.