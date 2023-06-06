JSO releases information following deadly officer-involved shooting in Clay County

JSO has released a 'Critical Incident Briefing' as it continues the investigation into the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released additional information following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Clay County last month.

JSO released a 'Critical Incident Briefing' as it continues the investigation into the shooting. JSO says the video discloses all the information currently related to the shooting and events that led up to it.

"The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office does not draw any conclusions regarding whether the officers’ actions were appropriate with respect to the law or JSO policy until all the facts are known, and the investigation has been completed," said the agency in a Facebook post.

You can watch the briefing below. First Coast News was not present during the recording and was not given the opportunity to ask questions.

Critical Incident Briefing#JSO, along with the @SAO4Florida, continue the investigation into the officer involved shooting that occurred on Friday, May 19, 2023, in the 1100 block of Park Avenue, in Orange Park.



Aligning with Sheriff Waters’ continuing commitment to openness… pic.twitter.com/S8M6YmCNiE — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 6, 2023

On May 19, the Clay County Sheriff's Office says around 6 p.m., deputies received a call for assistance from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

CCSO responded to the 1100 block of Park Avenue and encountered the JSO SWAT team who advised they had just been involved in a shooting.

JSO said the incident initially began when Broward County Sheriff's Office contacted them approximately a week ago in regard to a murder investigation.

A search warrant was obtained for a residence and a vehicle in Jacksonville and two firearms were located, JSO. That information was relayed back to the Broward County Sheriff's Office which then issued an arrest warrant for a man believed to be connected to the murder investigation.

JSO says they were able to locate the man inside a vehicle in a parking space in Orange Park.

JSO says they blocked the vehicle in and officers were trying to make contact with him when the man reportedly said, "I'm not getting out you're going to have to kill me."

Police continued to try and get the man out of the vehicle with no success. JSO says it was at that time that the suspect produced a handgun. Police then fired at the man to eliminate the threat.

JSO says officers rendered aid to the man at the scene, but he was later pronounced dead. He was not identified by police.

There were two officers involved in the shooting and this is their second officer-involved shooting. JSO says they will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an official investigation, per policy.