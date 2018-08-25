One man is dead and two are injured after a triple shooting at the Raines High School football game, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police identify the victim shot and killed to be Joerod Jamel Adams, 19. The two other victims were a Lee High School 16-year-old female and a Raines High School 17-year-old male. The two high school victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Police say after investigation it appears that the two male victims, Adams and the 17-year-old, were at the game together and were direct targets in the shooting. They say the female was struck by a stray bullet, and does not appear to be a direct target.

JSO also added that investigations reveal the male victims have ties to known criminal street gang members.

Police believe there to be a single shooter that is still at large.

There were around 4,000 people at the game Friday night, and JSO is asking anyone who was present at the time of shooting or can provide any information about this incident to contact them immediately.

You can call JSO at 904-630-0500, or email them at CrimeTips@Jaxsheriff.org.

You can remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

