Photos: Police looking for 13 possible witnesses in fatal St. Augustine shooting

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine Police Department is looking for 13 people who may have information regarding the deadly shooting of Jason Mullins in St. Augustine.

Vance Wilkins, 34, is facing charges for 2nd degree murder, but police say there are additional witnesses who may be able to provide more details about what happened that night.

Photos of those individuals can be seen below.

Police initially responded to the 200 block of Anastasia Boulevard on Feb. 2 in reference to a shooting. The responding officer saw multiple people huddled behind 'The Pub' in what looked like a "frantic" situation, according to the report.

Several people were kneeling over a man who was lying on the ground in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds, later identified as Mullins. Officers did try to perform CPR on Mullins. He was declared dead at the scene, the report said. An autopsy later determined Mullins was shot ten times.