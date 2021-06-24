JSO: Possible abduction in the Baymeadows area

Officers say the witness saw a light-colored vehicle parked in front of his house, and a woman trying to escape the car before being pulled back in and driving off.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a possible abduction was seen in the Baymeadows area Wednesday night.

It was around 9:30 pm when officers were called to Cumberland Forest Lane.

When they arrived, witnesses told them they heard a woman screaming for help, which began the investigation.

“You think you’re in a safe place and things don’t normally happen here, said a resident in the neighborhood, Latoya Mitchell. “But, you never know.”

Mitchell said when an officer knocked on her door to tell her what just occurred, she was shocked.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I do have an 11-year-old and she plays outside,” Mitchell said.

“This neighborhood is quiet, peaceful,” said another neighbor, Chile Le.

Police say a neighbor who reported the incident heard a vehicle speeding through the neighborhood.

“It’s not unusual unfortunately that people speed through here all the time,” said neighbor Trisha Shiebler. “But as far as screaming and arguing, no. nothing like that.”

Officers say the witness saw a light-colored vehicle parked in front of his house, and a woman trying to escape the car.

Home security captured a woman try to escape, before being pulled back in the car.

“You really can’t trust anybody these days,” Mitchell said.

Police said it is unknown where the woman was abducted, or if she was in the vehicle when it entered the neighborhood.

“It’s disconcerting,” Shiebler said.

Officers said another neighbor saw the vehicle drive off with the woman inside, screaming.

Police said it’s believed the vehicle fled the area and went south on Old Kings Road South.

“I’m certainly hoping they find out what happened,” Shiebler said.