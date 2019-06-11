JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman who was sitting inside her Northwest Jacksonville home was struck by a bullet that came from outside the house Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

It happened in the 9100 block of 4th Avenue.

The woman was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Only one round was fired, according to the sheriff's office. A spokesperson said it is unclear if the shooting was the result of a drive-by, a domestic dispute, a stray bullet or something else, or whether the woman was being specifically targeted.

A second female of unknown age was in the house at the time the woman was shot.