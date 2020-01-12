x
JSO: Man shot at west Jacksonville apartment complex expected to survive

The shooting happened the entrance of Eden's Edge Apartments on Wilson Boulevard, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at Eden's Edge  Apartments on Wilson Boulevard. 

The shooting happened at about 8:43 p.m. at the entrance to the property.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man in his early 20s suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Frist responders took the man to a hospital for treatment. 

Officers found numerous shell casings in the area. JSO said the man was "lucky to be alive" based on the casings.

The sheriff's office has not named a suspect at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

