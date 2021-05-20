'Suspicious package' at Oakleaf Town Center turns out to be coffee, JSO says

Police were called to the area around 7:30 a.m. when someone found a bottle containing what they believed to be chemicals. Target and Petsmart were evacuated.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Oakleaf Town Center is now back open for business after a reported suspicious package turned out to be coffee Thursday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to the area at 9500 Crosshill Blvd. at 7:30 a.m. when someone found a bottle containing what they believed to be chemicals. Police evacuated Target and Petsmart while they investigated.

JSO said the bottle may have been found inside Target and then moved from inside to the loading dock behind the store.

JSO conducted chemical testing on the contents of the bottle, which turned out to be coffee.