JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a 22-year-old FAMU student during a traffic stop in Jacksonville in mid-December was also involved in a deadly shooting in Putnam County years prior, according to documents from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

On March 6, 2015, then-Putnam County Detective Josue Garriga was one of several officers who fired at 48-year-old Andrew Williams, who was later pronounced dead, according to PCSO documents.

Williams had reportedly gone to Dukes Trail, Putnam Hall to buy drugs at around 10 p.m. that day, the documents said. Afterward, Putnam County deputies attempted to arrest Williams, who then tried to flee. Williams drove into a tree and reversed his vehicle in the direction of multiple deputies, the documents said. That's when Garriga and at least two other officers fired multiple rounds at Williams while he was inside the vehicle. Williams was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Four years later, on Dec. 14, 2019, Garriga, now a JSO officer, shot and killed FAMU student Jamee Johnson during an incident that started as a traffic stop, according to JSO. An attorney for Johnson's family said JSO pulled him over for a seatbelt violation.

After being pulled over, Johnson disclosed to the officer that he had a firearm and Garriga ordered him out of the vehicle, the family's attorney said.

Police say Johnson exited the vehicle and a "struggled ensued." Police also said Johnson went back to his vehicle, accelerated toward Garriga while reaching for the gun.

Garriga shot Johnson four times in the chest, family members told First Coast News.

Hours after the shooting, police released a photo of a gun in Johnson's vehicle, but have not released any video. Johnson had no criminal history, according to JSO.

"Law enforcement releases information that's favorable to them, like the gun in the car. Why so much protection for the video?" said Lee Merrit, attorney for the Johnson family.

A vigil will be held Monday night for Johnson. The Jacksonville Community Action Committee and Johnson's family, are calling for accountability and transparency following his death with the release of all unedited body camera footage and a transparent investigation.

