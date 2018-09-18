A month before a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer shot and killed a mentally ill man on the Northside, he was under investigation for alleged harassment.

According to documents obtained by First Coast News, the June 7, 2018 complaint was made against JSO Officer Richard Futch for using a state database for personal reasons and sending harassing emails to his wife’s ex-husband.

That complaint was made by Frank Byrne, Futch’s wife’s ex-husband.

As part of the investigation, Futch received formal counseling as part of the JSO internal affairs investigation, according to the report.

The majority of the report, 81 pages of the 88 pages, were redacted by JSO because according to the report, the records do not meet the definition of a “public record.”

In the complaint, Byrne wrote that Futch sent what he perceived to be harassing emails to his place of work and that was stressful for Byrne and his current wife. A lawsuit is also pending, the report says.

Futch was involved in an officer-involved shooting on July 7, 2018, when he shot and killed 52-year-old Harold Krai. Krai suffered from Schizophrenia and was sitting on his porch and holding a kitchen knife when he was shot and killed by Futch.

In a letter dated July 2nd, 2018, a JSO sergeant wrote to internal affairs, “I also told him to contact the Sheriff’s Office if Officer Futch contacted or emailed him after this investigation.”

This story will continue to be updated.

