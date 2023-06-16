JSO officer arrested on felony battery charge out of Taylor County

The report says the victim suffered a dislocated toe, a compound fracture and was referred to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for surgery.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on a felony battery charge, according to law enforcement.

On Friday, JSO says it was made aware of an arrest warrant issued for Officer Steven D. Veree by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident report says on Wednesday a group of friends were playing a card game at the Goliath Grouper Shack in Steinhatchee when an altercation occurred.

A witness says that one of the participants in the game accused Veree's wife of cheating in a 'joking' manner. The witness says she observed Veree holding the victim around the neck and throwing him to the ground while yelling, 'my wife is not a cheater."

The report says the victim suffered a dislocated toe, a compound fracture and was referred to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for surgery.

Vereen has since been taken into custody on charges of felony battery.

JSO says he has been employed with the Jacksonville Sheriff Office for nine years. As a result of the arrest, he has been suspended without pay while the criminal case is pending.