JSO officer charged with DUI in St. Johns County

The stop occurred following a reported speeding violation on U.S. 1 North in St. Johns County.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has been charged with DUI after a traffic stop on Friday, according to a media release sent by JSO.

Police say around 7 p.m., a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by an active police officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The stop occurred following a reported speeding violation on U.S. 1 North in St. Johns County, Florida.

Following the stop and contacting the driver, Craig Aaron Soucek, the officer had reason to believe that he was driving under the influence and as a result, he requested the response of a DUI Unit and roadside field sobriety exercises were requested.

Following the interaction with the deputy, Soucek was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the St. Johns County Detention Center.

Officials say Soucek was off duty and driving a personal vehicle at the time of the traffic stop and subsequent arrest. He has been employed with the City of Jacksonville for 23 years.

As a result of the arrest, he has been administratively reassigned while the criminal case is pending.

This arrest marks the fourth of a JSO employee this year.