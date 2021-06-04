JSO officer arrested, accused of using law enforcement databases to release information illegally

Sergeant Tamara Hardin, 43, is on unpaid administrative leave until she is fired, JSO Undersheriff Patrick Ivey announced Tuesday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 17-year veteran of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is facing charges for allegedly using law enforcement databases to release information to a person in Georgia.

Sergeant Tamara Hardin, 43, is on unpaid administrative leave until she is fired, JSO Undersheriff Patrick Ivey announced Tuesday morning. He said Hardin declined to resign, but the sheriff's office will move to terminate her employment due to the felony charges against her.

Ivey says law enforcement in Georgia contacted JSO on March 29 about a person of interest involved in one of their investigations. The Georgia officers allegedly found out their person of interest was in contact with Hardin.

They claim that Hardin was using her access to law enforcement databases to release info to the person of interest in Georgia. Ivey says the person in Georgia was asking if they were wanted by law enforcement and Hardin was running their name through law enforcement databases.

According to an arrest report, the incident began April 1, 2020, through Nov. 30, 2020.

Hardin faces two third degree felony charges: one count of disclosure of confidential criminal justice information and one count of offense against computer users.

Hardin is the second JSO officer arrested this year. Eleven JSO employees were arrested last year.