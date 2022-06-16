JSO officer arrested, facing charges for illegally using department's database for searches

Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer Robert Parrish has been arrested, charged with a third-degree felony for illegally made searches on a secure JSO database.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer was charged with a third-degree felony after special investigators said he illegally used a secure JSO database to search "for information on individuals that he had no reason to investigate," Undersheriff Nick Burgos said.

Officer Robert Parrish was arrested Thursday and charged with “offense against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks and electronic devices,” Burgos said during a news conference Thursday. The crime is a third degree felony under Florida state statute, he said.

The Sheriff’s Office will be moving to terminate his employment, Burgos said.

Parrish was taken into custody after an investigation by JSO's Integrity and Special investigation unit. He served Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for about eight-and-a-half years partly as a bailiff, and roughly five years as a police officer.

This marks the fifth JSO employee arrested in 2022. Three police officers and two corrections officers.

Burgos said the databases Parrish accessed are secure and that when officers use these databases inappropriately, JSO takes actions like the arrest Thursday.