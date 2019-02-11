JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Thursday, Officer Joseph LeGard resigned effective immediately after an investigation into claims he solicited prostitution and committed multiple police violations.

Investigators first looked at the evidence to determine if LeGard had broken the law, but the state attorney general's office thought it would be difficult to get a guilty verdict.

"The SAO recognized prosecution difficulties and advised “due to the limited probability of a conviction the State Attorney’s Office will not prosecute the case,” the sheriff's office said.

Internal Affairs took over the investigation at that point.

"It was during this investigative process that multiple policy violations were sustained to include Commission of Conduct Supporting Criminal Acts - Soliciting Prostitution, which is the administrative equivalency of the criminal charge of Soliciting for Prostitution," the sheriff's office said.

LeGard's chain of command then recommended termination and LeGard tendered his resignation.