JSO: No suspects after shooting in Mixon Town area overnight

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 12:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to a person shot in the 300 block of Stockton Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for suspects after a shooting in the Mixon Town neighborhood overnight.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 12:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to a person shot in the 300 block of Stockton Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his twenties with a single gunshot wound to the arm.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department declared the wound non-life-threatening, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

JSO says it's believed that the victim lives in the area.

Police say at this time, no witnesses have been identified or have come forward. Detectives and Crime Scene detectives are currently investigating the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call JSO at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.