JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is no longer searching for a black truck believed to be connected to a shooting in Lackawanna that left the father of a 3-month-old baby dead, according to an update from JSO given Saturday.

On Thursday, JSO announced they were looking for a newer model Dodge Ram truck that reportedly chased the victim and was seen fleeing scene. On Saturday police announced the homicide investigation is still ongoing but officers are no longer searching for the vehicle. JSO did not disclose if the vehicle was found.

JSO said officers responded to reports of gunshots shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Once at the scene, officers said they found a man in his mid-20s dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Family members told First Coast News the man's name is Kollin Felton and he was riding his new dirt bike when he was gunned down at the intersection of Edison Avenue and Cherokee Street.

JSO said more than 15 shots were fired at the victim and he was struck multiple times. Police said anyone with surveillance video to review their footage to determine if a suspect was caught on camera.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

