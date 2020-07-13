JSO: Murder arrest made in weekend Lakeshore stabbing

At the scene, a man between the ages of 40 and 50 was found with a stab wound to the upper chest.

An arrest has been made following a fatal weekend stabbing in the Lakeshore area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Brandon Williamson, 33, has been arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder in the Saturday stabbing death of a man who has not been identified.

Police said around 10 p.m. they responded to an apartment located in the 4500 block of Lexington Avenue after receiving 911 calls that a person had been stabbed. At the scene, a man between the ages of 40 and 50 was found with a stab wound to the upper chest, police said.

Initial investigations show that the man was involved in an altercation of some sort with another person in the courtyard of the apartment building. That person, later identified as Williamson, approached the man and stabbed him in the chest, the sheriff's office said.

Williamson was detained at the scene and transported to the Police Memorial Building for an interview. Following the interview, he was arrested.