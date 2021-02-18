JSO: Man shot multiple times in New Town area

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Logan Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in the New Town area of Jacksonville.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Logan Street at about 9:50 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.

First responders took the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

JSO did not say if they have named a suspect.

JSO's Violent Crime Unit is currently investigating the shooting.