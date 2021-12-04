JSO: Man shot in stomach at Hillcrest area apartment complex, suspect at large

Officers described the suspect as a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is expected to be OK after police say he was shot at an apartment complex in the Hillcrest area in Southwest Jacksonville Saturday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a report of someone shot at Old Middleburg Road North and Electra Drive South at around 11:47 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found one victim with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Later during the investigation police discovered that the victim was actually shot at Los Palomas Apartments located at 5930 Lenox Avenue.