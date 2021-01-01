JSO: Man shot in leg on Westside during fight with another man

The shooter has been detained and is cooperating with the police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after being shot in the leg following an altercation on the city's Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the shooting happened around 1:25 a.m. at 1200 Darden Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, officers discovered two men were in a fight and one of the men shot the other.

At this time, the shooter has been detained and is cooperating with the police, JSO said.