JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was rushed to a local hospital after he was found shot in Brentwood Sunday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 7:20 p.m., JSO responded to reports of a person shot in the 3100 block of Boulevard, where the victim was found.

One person was detained at the scene, however, their connection to the case has not been disclosed.

Upon arrival, First Coast News spotted a second crime scene nearby.

JSO did not give details regarding the second crime scene but confirmed that both incidents are connected.

Investigators do not have a suspect description.

If you have any information on this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).