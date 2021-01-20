JSO: Man shot in Arlington overnight, expected to be OK

The victim was transported by JFRD to a nearby hospital and his last reported condition was not life-threatening.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting incident in the Arlington area early Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were dispatched to 5500 block of Playa Way in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located an adult man with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported by JFRD to a nearby hospital and his last reported condition was not life-threatening.

A witness has been identified who told police that the victim came to his apartment seeking aid stating, he was being chased by unknown suspects who shot him. The witness then called the police. The Violent Crime Unit has responded and is conducting the investigation.



Anyone with information please call the JSO non-emergency number at 904- 630-0500 or email JSO at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.