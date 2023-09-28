JSO: Man shot by police after threatening suicide by cop was armed with airsoft gun

At a press conference Wednesday, after officers shot at the suspect 15 times, police said he was wielding something that "looked like" a firearm.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a press release Thursday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office provided an update in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night on Bartram Circle West.

The man shot, Vincent Paul Palmero exited his home toward police with what "looked like" a firearm. He was shot at 15 times, JSO said. (They did not say how many bullets actually hit him.) He was injured, but is expected to survive. Thursday's release shows the weapon he was wielding is an airsoft gun.

What happened?

Police responded to the 1700 block of Bartram Circle West after reports of an "armed, suicidal suspect" at 6:23 p.m.

Palmero, 64, was identified as the subject by JSO. While researching Palmero on the way to the scene, police discovered he had posted videos talking about suicide by cop for weeks and "had an online pistol catalogue."

Officers first attempted to speak with Palmero through a window, retreating after he began to make threats, police said. They continued to try to draw him out of the house over a PA system. He eventually left the house, carrying a handgun.

All three officers shot at him, firing 15 shots in total.

Though he was injured, Palmero went back into the house. The officers tried again to coax him out over the PA system. According to JSO, when hhe finally came out, Palmero did not come all the way out onto the road.

Police and first responders assembled a "rescue team," and once it was safe, dragged him out into the road, where he was treated for his injuries.

Palmero is at a local hospital and expected to survive at this point. No officers were injured.