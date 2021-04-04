JSO: Man robbed, shot in Arlington area overnight

The victim, who is an adult male, suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that resulted in a shooting Saturday night in the Arlington area of Jacksonville.

At about 11:51 p.m., someone told an off-duty officer at a hospital that someone had been dropped off with a gunshot wound, JSO said.

The victim, who is an adult male, suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting. He told the officer he had been robbed and shot in the area of Townsend Boulevard and Arlington Expressway, according to police.

Police said the shooter is a man of an unknown race wearing a hoodie and armed with a gun. JSO's Crime Scene Detectives are investigating the shooting.