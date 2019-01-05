JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a neighborhood in the Sans Souci area after a man shot and killed his wife, then himself.

JSO responded to a residence on Goltare Drive after a man called 9-1-1 saying he just killed his wife and was about to take his own life.

JSO's SWAT team surrounded the home attempting to contact anyone inside. When no one answered, the SWAT team entered and found a man and woman dead inside the home.

Family identified the man as 67-year-old John Thombleson and his wife as Gwen Thombleson. The family says John Thombleson killed his wife "out of love" because she had been suffering from dementia and other medical issues.

Sans Souci is in between Beach Boulevard and I-95.

