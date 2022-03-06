JSO: Man killed after he was shot while driving vehicle in Arlington area

According to JSO, the victim drove to a restaurant in the Regency area and asked for help before he died.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — A man is dead after he was shot while driving his vehicle Saturday night in the Arlington area.

At about 8 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the Crafty Crab on Atlantic Boulevard after receiving a call of a person shot.

According to JSO, when officers arrived, they found a man at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. First responders took him to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the victim was driving in the Arlington area when someone opened fire into the car.

Police say the victim pulled into the parking lot of Crafty Crab, got out of his vehicle and asked the person who called police for help. That's when police was first call to the scene, JSO said.