JSO: Man killed after late-Friday shooting in Woodstock area

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Melson Avenue just before midnight on Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting late Friday night in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville.

At about 11:55 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Melson Avenue near Commonwealth Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a Black man lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the JSO.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said. He has not been identified.

At this time, police are interviewing witnesses who may help to identify the shooter.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or contact them via email at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG.