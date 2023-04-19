JSO: Man in custody after double carjacking in Jacksonville

Investigators were able to determine that a man and woman got into a domestic dispute, and when it escalated, and the man stole his mother's vehicle.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two victims suffered minor injuries after a double carjacking in Jacksonville Tuesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say they were initially dispatched to the 500 block of Basswood Street in reference to a carjacking. Investigators were able to determine that a man and woman got into a domestic dispute, and when it escalated, and the man stole his own mother's vehicle.

JSO says he later crashed car into telephone pole. It was at that time that police say the man got into a tussle with an elderly woman and took her keys.

He was able to take her car and drive off, police said.

He was later apprehended, says JSO.

At this time it's unclear how the man was caught.