JSO: Man expected to be OK after shooting on Jacksonville's Northside Friday

Police say, at this time, they have limited information on where the incident took place.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after shooting on Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., officers say they responded to a Jacksonville hospital where an adult male was being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say, at this time, they have limited information on where the incident took place.

Violent Crime detectives were notified and are conducting an investigation. At this time. JSO does not have any suspect information.