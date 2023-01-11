JSO: Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville

Police say on Tuesday, around 10:30 p.m, officers responded to 1200 Labelle Street regarding a person shot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Hillcrest area Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 10:30 p.m, officers responded to 1200 Labelle Street regarding a person shot. JSO says a man was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say he suffered a gunshot wound to the hip.

Police say it's initial investigation revealed the victim was walking down the street when he was shot. There's no suspect information currently.