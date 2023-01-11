JSO: Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Hillcrest area Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police say around 10:30 p.m, officers responded to 1200 Labelle Street regarding a person shot. JSO says a man was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say he suffered a gunshot wound to the hip.
Police say it's initial investigation revealed the victim was walking down the street when he was shot. There's no suspect information currently.
Anyone with information related to this incident please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-866-845-TIPS.