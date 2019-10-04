Police are investigating after a man drove himself to a local hospital with a gunshot wound and later died.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office believes two young children and a woman were in the vehicle that dropped the adult male off at the hospital. He later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

JSO says around 1:15 a.m. they responded to a scene in the 4500 block of Moncrief Road at the Majestic Plaza apartments where they believe the initial incident occurred.

Police say that they are still attempting to question witnesses in this investigation.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.