JSO: Man dead after weekend shooting near Englewood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Englewood area Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of W University Boulevard in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, police located a person who was later pronounced dead by JFRD at the scene.

Numerous officers responded to the scene and secured the scene with crime scene tape. A police report did not identify the victim or make mention of a suspect.