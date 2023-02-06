JSO: Man dead after weekend shooting near Englewood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Englewood area Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police say around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of W University Boulevard in reference to a person shot.
Upon arrival, police located a person who was later pronounced dead by JFRD at the scene.
Numerous officers responded to the scene and secured the scene with crime scene tape. A police report did not identify the victim or make mention of a suspect.
If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.