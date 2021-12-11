JSO: Man charged with vandalism after ramming vehicle into police car

After a 25 minute standoff, the man exited his vehicle and was taken into custody by K9 and patrol officers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after ramming his vehicle into a parked police car Saturday night.

Officers witnessed a man driving a Jeep ram a police car parked in front of the Zone 4 Substation around 8:40 p.m.

The man refused officers commands to exit his vehicle, and continued to drive into the parked police car, JSO said.

Officers then pinned the vehicle in place with two other police cars. The individual continued his attempts to drive through the parked police car, authorities said.

After a 25 minute standoff, the man exited his vehicle and was taken into custody by K9 and patrol officers, according to JSO.