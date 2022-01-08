JSO: Westside man charged with murder after calling police, allegedly confessing to crime

Officers responded to the 8000 block of Wilson Boulevard in reference to an individual claiming he had killed someone.

A man has been charged with murder after he reportedly called police and told them he killed someone on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive adult woman. The victim was pronounced dead by members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, police say.

That woman has not been identified.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded and began their respective investigations.

Investigative efforts led to the identification of the suspect as Steven Allen McInnis, 62, police say.