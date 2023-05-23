Man chased down repossessed vehicle with gun in Jacksonville, police say

Police say after the company repossessed the vehicle, the suspect armed himself and got in his personal truck to block the company from leaving.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been charged after police say he followed, threatened and fired shots at a repossession company who took legal possession of his semi-truck, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the incident happened around noon on Druid Street, near Lennox Avenue.

JSO says the call initially came in as a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police were able to recognize that this involved a repossession of a semi-truck.

Police say after the company repossessed it, the suspect armed himself and got in a personal truck to block the company from leaving. He also reportedly fired a round and forced the driver of the repo vehicle to exit.

The man then took possession of the truck and drove to a nearby residence where he was apprehended by police.

JSO says the man was charged with carjacking, aggravated assault and possession of firearm by convicted felon.