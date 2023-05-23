Man chased down repossessed vehicle with gun in Jacksonville, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been charged after police say he followed, threatened and fired shots at a repossession company who took legal possession of his semi-truck, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police say the incident happened around noon on Druid Street, near Lennox Avenue.
JSO says the call initially came in as a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police were able to recognize that this involved a repossession of a semi-truck.
Police say after the company repossessed it, the suspect armed himself and got in a personal truck to block the company from leaving. He also reportedly fired a round and forced the driver of the repo vehicle to exit.
The man then took possession of the truck and drove to a nearby residence where he was apprehended by police.
JSO says the man was charged with carjacking, aggravated assault and possession of firearm by convicted felon.
There were no injuries reported.