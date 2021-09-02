JSO: Man arrested in deadly Airport Road shooting

18-year-old Timothy Brown is charged with murder.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested for murder after police say he shot and killed a victim on the Northside of Jacksonville in August.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Airport Road on Sunday, Aug. 22.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

During the investigation, officers identified the suspect in the deadly shooting as 18-year-old Timothy Brown.