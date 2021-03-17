JSO: Man arrested in connection to string of armed robberies at Jacksonville businesses

Lawrence Albertie, 39, is being charged with four counts of armed robbery.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested for armed robbery after police say he is accused of committing a string of recent robberies at multiple Jacksonville businesses.

Patrol officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery to a business in the area of 1000 McDuff Avenue South on March 12 at 6:45 a.m.

Police said the suspect, Lawrence Albertie, 39, entered the business and showed a gun, and demanded money from employees. Albertie then fled the area in a blue Lexus SUV.

Later that morning, a photo of Albertie and the vehicle were released to the public in an attempt to identify a suspect in the robbery.

During the investigation, officers found that Albertie had committed three additional business robberies, JSO said.

Investigators said the robberies occurred at businesses to the area of 9000 New Kings Road and in the area of 6900 Norwood Avenue.

In all of the robberies, Albertie entered the businesses, pulled out his gun, and demanded money from employees, officers said.

As a result of releasing his photo and vehicle to the public, police received a tip and were able to confirm Albertie as the suspect in the recent robberies.