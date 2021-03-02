JSO: Man arrested for attempted murder in 11th Street shooting

Donna Tolbert Jr., 27, was arrested Monday.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The video above was originally published on Jan. 31.

A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at a home in Mid-West Jacksonville over the weekend.

Donna Tolbert Jr., 27, was arrested Monday for attempted murder.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a person shot at 1803 West 11th Street on Jan. 31. JSO said the victim in the shooting was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the hospital to speak with the victim.

During the interview, the victim told officers that he was at his girlfriend's home and was preparing to go to work. He continued to tell them that he was outside getting clothes from his vehicle when the shooting happened, according to the arrest report.

The victim said he did not remember Tolbert's real name but explained he would be able to identify him since they had known each other for several months.

Investigators received more details from the victim including that Tolbert drives an "old police car" and stated the vehicle still has numbers on the roof, the arrest report says.

The victim added that there had been no altercation between himself and Tolbert before the shooting, but that "they have had prior verbal altercations due to the [Tolbert] not liking the victim being around his child."

After speaking with the victim, investigators went to the scene to speak with the homeowner and the victim's girlfriend.

Both individuals told officers that they were inside the home when the shooting occurred.

They also confirmed the victim's statement that there had been prior verbal altercations between the Tolbert and victim, but nothing physical. The women told investigators that they had never seen the victim with a gun but they knew Tolbert to carry a gun, the arrest report says.

During the investigation, officers were able to confirm Tolbert as the suspect from witnesses on the scene.

One of the witnesses told investigators that the victim and Tolbert got into a verbal altercation earlier that day and that while she was gathering items from her home she heard the argument.

Further details of the shooting have been redacted from the arrest report by law enforcement.