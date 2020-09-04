The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested two people who they believe are connected to a murder that occurred back in November.

JSO says on Nov. 11, 2019, officers were dispatched to the area of 1900 Kings Road in reference to two individuals who had been shot. Both victims were taken to a hospital where one of them was pronounced dead.

Investigative efforts revealed that the survivor was one of two suspects involved in the original incident, which was found to be a robbery that led to a shooting.

The survivor, who is 17, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. First Coast News is not identifying this person due to them being underage.

Vashaun Dante’ Dailey, 20, was also arrested and charged with second-degree murder and armed robbery.