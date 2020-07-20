Police make arrest in murder of 16-year-old girl at Jacksonville Wawa

McClendon was killed after an argument inside the store that escalated in the parking lot, according to JSO. McClendon's family says that's not what happened.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the murder of a 16-year-old at a Wawa on the Westside Saturday night.

Shaetavia Shaquan Cooper, 23, has been charged with 2nd-degree murder for the shooting death of Teneria McClendon.

McClendon was killed after an argument inside the store that escalated in the parking lot, according to JSO. McClendon's family, however, said that's not what happened.

Family members said McClendon and three of her cousins were in the car waiting for her mom who was inside paying. They said the woman who shot McClendon pulled up in her car and almost hit them. Family members said they told the woman she almost hit them and the woman jumped out of the car and yelled at them.