JSO makes 33 DUI arrests over Thanksgiving weekend

New Sheriff T.K. Waters and a specialized unit of officers spoke to the media about their efforts to combat DUIs, leading to 33 arrests.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a press conference on Friday about their "renewed focus" on traffic fatalities and driving under the influence. Over Thanksgiving weekend, 33 DUI related arrests were made. 

New Sheriff T.K. Waters and a specialized unit of officers spoke to the media about their efforts to combat DUIs, leading to 33 arrests. During heavy holiday travel, it is common for fatal crashed to occur and nearly half of traffic fatalities involve impairment, according to JSO. However, 2022 saw 38 fewer fatalities in Jacksonville. 

JSO reminded First Coast residents not to operate a car while impaired. With winter holidays approaching, be sure to make arrangements to travel safely while celebrating. 

